Chinese language important mean of communication: KP CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance Muzammil Aslam has said that Chinese language is an important mean of communication between two civilisations, two nations, and in this age of technology, the need to learn foreign languages is more important than ever.

He expressed these views while addressing the students who completed Chinese language course at China Window Centre Peshawar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Muzamil Aslam distributed certificates among the students and teachers and also thanked the organisers of China Window Centre for providing excellent service to the public despite limited resources. Muzammil Aslam said that 26% of the world’s electricity is produced in China, which means that one in four units of the world’s electricity is produced in China and after the United States, China is the second largest economic power in the world.

The adviser said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will start Ehsaas projects for the youth with a cost of Rs15 billion, which include Ehsaas Apna Ghar, Ehsaas Hunar and Ehsaas youth programmes. Under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar programme, Akhut Microfinance Bank will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs1.5 million and under the Ehsaas Hunar programme, they will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs0.5 million to the youth. With these interest-free loans, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can start small businesses, he added.

Advisor Finance said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is starting education card project after health card activation and the financial condition of the province is in a much better position than before. Compared to government of Punjab and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has purchased wheat with cash and in this year, they have released about eleven billion rupees for health card project so far, Muzammil Aslam said.

The advisor further said that Rs37 billion will be issued during this financial year only for universal health card project while a surplus budget of one hundred billion rupees has also been given on June 30 last year.