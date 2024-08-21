Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi till Sep 19

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi till Sep 19
NEWS WIRE
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the money laundering case against former chief minister  Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others until September 19. Special Court (Central) Judge Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Zara Elahi, and other accused appeared and marked their attendance. During the hearing, Parvez Elahi addressed the judge, stating that he was in poor health. In response, the judge instructed the former chief minister to remain seated in the courtroom. Zara Elahi’s counsel argued that his client observed purdah (veil) and had filed an application for her permanent exemption from appearance. He assured that she would attend the proceedings when the indictment takes place. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings in the money laundering case until September 19. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Pervez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering.

PM rejects criticism over Punjab’s power bill relief

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024