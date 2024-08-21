Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel 'UR · Cristiano' hits 3 million subscribers in hours

Portuguese football superstar has set YouTube ablaze with his newly launched channel, “UR · Cristiano,” where he will delve into topics such as football, family, and nutrition. Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time and the most followed person on social media with 917 million followers, Ronaldo’s channel reached one million subscribers in just five hours, and the count was approaching three million as this story was filed.

The 39-year-old, who captains both Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese national team, will use the channel to discuss family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business with various guests.

Reflecting on the launch, Ronaldo shared, “This project has been on my mind for a long time. My YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to connect with fans, offering them a deeper look into my life, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I’m excited to share conversations with guests that will surely surprise people!”