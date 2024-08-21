CUST delegation visits CPO Islamabad

Islamabad - A delegation of Capital University of Science and Technology visited the Central Police Office on Tuesday under the Islamabad Police Friends of Police internship program. On this occasion, AIG Establishment Abdul Haque Umrani briefed delegation about the central system of Islamabad Police, daily office affairs, community policing, police operations, and other important matters. He emphasized that Islamabad Police have always considered students as vanguard and believes that students play a crucial role in development of any country.

He further said that the purpose of this internship is to promote public policing, enhance the skills of youth, familiarize them with departmental affairs, improve their capabilities, and bridge the gap between the public and police. On this occasion, the student delegation appreciated the modern technical system of Islamabad Police and their effectiveness, and they specifically thanked the police officers and their team for the successful visit.