Dacoit re-arrested in encounter

FAISALABAD - The police re-arrest a dacoit in an encounter in the area of Lundianwala police station here on late Monday night. Police said here that the team was carrying an arrested dacoit Khadim Hussain, resident of Chak No.629-GB, for recovery of case property when three unknown assailants riding on motorcycle intercepted the police near Chak no.629-GB and got him released after opening blunt firing on the police team. The police called more force and started chasing the accused.

On receiving information, elite force along with a police contingent rushed to the spot and encircled the accused. They directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminals once again opened firing by taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop. The police retaliated and during this exchange of gunshots, Hussain received serious injuries and fell on the ground while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment whereas a special team was constituted for arrest of the escapees. The accused was a record holder criminal and wanted by the police in 38 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses

Allama Iqbal Open University has started admission in matric, FA and Dars-i-Nizami courses for semester Autumn-2024.

Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here Tuesday that interested candidates can apply for admission in matric (general), matric Dars-i-Nizami, FA (general), I.com, FA Dars-i-Nizami and certificate courses till September 5. He said that there is no age limit for the admissions.