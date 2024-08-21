Don’t call our relief efforts foolish, Maryam responds to Murad

LAHORE - The Punjab government Tuesday announced the launch of a scholarship program worth twenty-five billion rupees for students. The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during a prize distribution ceremony in Lahore. She said that the education system in the province will be transformed over the next five years. Maryam Nawaz also mentioned that an electric bike scheme has already been initiated, with thirty thousand electric bikes being distributed to students. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that milk will be provided to children from nursery through fifth grade in schools across the province. CM Maryam invited position holders of all 9 Education Boards of Punjab to Chief Minister Office, along with their parents and teachers. A grand and dignified ceremony was held in the Chief Minister’s Office in their honor. They were awarded with cash prizes, medals and certificates.

In her speech, the chief minister extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students, their parents, and teachers. She emphasised, “Today’s special guests are the outstanding students sitting here before me.” She praised their exceptional achievements despite limited facilities and resources, noting, “I salute these children for their remarkable success and for making their country and nation proud.” Reflecting on her personal joy, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “As a mother, I share in the happiness of these students’ success.” She recalled, “Even during difficult times, including my imprisonment, I never shed a tear. But seeing these students receiving a guard of honor has brought tears to my eyes.” She expressed her admiration for the students’ parents who have supported them to reach this point.

She was pleased to announce that out of 138 position holders from the nine boards of Punjab, 70 are girls and 68 are boys. While emphasizing equality, she highlighted the limited opportunities often available to girls and expressed pride in their exceptional performance. She encouraged, “Remember that no matter the circumstances, there is no injustice in Allah’s system.” Maryam Nawaz concluded with a call to action: “Love your country, and make decisions with the national interest in mind. We have provided Rs 45 billion relief package for those struggling with high electricity bills. This relief, while temporary, is a step toward a larger solar initiative to permanently address high bills.” She responded to criticism of the relief measures, saying, “Critics may call our efforts foolish, but I believe providing relief to people is a worthwhile endeavor.” Reacting to Sindh CM’s remarks, the Punjab CM, without naming Syed Murad Ali Shah, said that she found Sindh CM’s remark funny. “I ask, putting the corruption money in own pockets , spending money on protocols, helicopters, aircrafts, convoys of vehicles, salaries and houses isn’t a ‘folly’ but giving relief to the masses is,” Maryam said while addressing an event in Lahore.

She said that the relief was not “short term” as the provincial government was planning to introduce a “massive” solar energy programme soon. “This will rid the masses of the bills once and forever,” she added. Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Tuesday Shah lamented that the Centre was not spending money for the welfare of Sindh’s masses.

“When the fiscal year started, we informed the federal government that we [Sindh government] needs funds for a project but it told us it doesn’t have the funds,” he claimed. “Where did the Centre get the money all of a sudden to throw good money after bad,” he asked.