Drug dealer held with 25kg hashish

MUZAFFARGARH - Kot Addu city police arrested a drug dealer and recovered hashish weighing over 25 kilogram from his possession in an operation on Tuesday.

Accused Fayyaz Hussain was transporting the narcotics by a rickshaw when a police party led by SHO Nasir Hussain Abbasi arrested him.

A case has been registered and further investigations were in progress. Meanwhile, in another operation in Qasba Gujrat, SHO Rana Kamran led a team and arrested an accused Hassan Raza. Police recovered over one kilogram (1270 grams) of hashish from his possession. Police also arrested another accused Azam with a Kalashnikov from the same area, police spokesman said.

Labourer electrocuted

A labourer was electrocuted to death while working on the rooftop of coke agency located at Khan Nullah here on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 said that Bilal, 38, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Basti Fakir Wala,was working on the rooftop when he accidently touched dangled 11 KV live electricity wire.

He received severe shock and fell unconscious.He was shifted to THQ hospital Alipur where the doctor pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities