ECP extends LG polls nomination papers submission till 28th

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination papers for Islamabad Local Government Elections till 28th of this month. The ECP, in a statement, said this has been done to facilitate the participation of various political parties and candidates in the election process. The Election Commission has also officially notified the revised election program. According to this, polling will now be held on 9th October this year.

Meanwhile, the commission has fixed August 26 last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for Bye-Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III. This facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of Armed Forces, their wives and such of their children as are registered voters. The persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot. The persons appointed by the Returning Officers, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote are advised to apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officers within three days of their appointment. Applications for Postal Ballot should be made on the prescribed Form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency. Application Forms for Postal Ballot can be obtained from Mr. Waqas Zafar, Assistant Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Contact No. 068-9230271. The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.