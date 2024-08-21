Education, health at top of my priority list, says CM Maryam

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invites all position holder students of all 09 Education Boards of Punjab to Chief Minister Office, along with their parents and teachers. A grand and dignified ceremony was held in the Chief Minister’s Office in their honor.

They were awarded with cash prizes, medals and certificates.

In her speech at the award giving ceremony for the top position holders from all nine Education Boards of Punjab, the chief minister extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students, their parents, and teachers. She emphasized, “Today’s special guests are the outstanding students sitting here before me.” She praised their exceptional achievements despite limited facilities and resources, noting, “I salute these children for their remarkable success and for making their country and nation proud.”

The chief minister expressed her eagerness to meet the top students, recalling, “As I was returning home yesterday, I remembered Shahbaz Sharif’s laptop scheme from 2011. I was entrusted with distributing laptops to talented students, and those who excelled were honored with a guard of honor.”

She called upon Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, stating, “These position holders are the pride of our nation. If we don’t honor them, who will?” She added, “These students have achieved great heights despite challenging circumstances. I congratulate everyone who contributed to their success.”

Reflecting on her personal joy, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “As a mother, I share in the happiness of these students’ success.” She recalled, “Even during difficult times, including my imprisonment, I never shed a tear. But seeing these students receiving a guard of honor has brought tears to my eyes.” She expressed her admiration for the students’ parents who have supported them to reach this point.

The chief minister noted, “Among the top students, some come from very humble backgrounds, with fathers working as laborers or factory employees. Achieving such success in these situations is truly extraordinary.” She added, “With the right resources and opportunities, you can set records not just in Pakistan but globally.”

She was pleased to announce that out of 138 position holders from the nine boards of Punjab, 70 are girls and 68 are boys. While emphasizing equality, she highlighted the limited opportunities often available to girls and expressed pride in their exceptional performance. She encouraged, “Remember that no matter the circumstances, there is no injustice in Allah’s system.”

The CM encouraged the students, saying, “Having reached this point, know that with continued hard work, you will achieve even greater success. Perhaps one day, one of you will take on my role.”

She criticized the previous government’s approach to education, noting, “The previous education minister showed little interest in education, unlike my current minister, who is highly educated and dedicated. I am confident that the number of top students from government schools will rise next year.” She assured, “With around 49,000 schools in Punjab, we are committed to improving the quality of education and training.”

The CM pledged that in the next five years, the education sector in Punjab will undergo significant transformation. She praised Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, noting, “A student from a Danish School in Mianwali topped the Lahore Board. This initiative was a vision of Shehbaz Sharif.” She also mentioned, “Thinking of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif inspires me to strive for even greater achievements.”

She shared a recent visit experience, saying, “During a visit to a school in Murree, I learned about a girl who had lost a hand. We promptly provided medical assistance, and I am pleased to report that she now has an artificial hand.” She also announced a new meal program starting on September 5, which will provide milk to children from nursery to fifth grade to address nutritional deficiencies, initially launching in South Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz introduced a new scholarship scheme with a budget of Rs 25 billion, aimed at supporting talented students in attending prestigious institutions like LUMS, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, IBA, COMSATS, and FAST. She assured, “The scholarship program will commence after FSC, and all top students present here will be included.”

She emphasized, “Our goal is to equip students with higher degrees, skills, and laptops, rather than fueling conflict. We are also distributing electric bikes to students who lack transportation, and we plan to increase the number of e-bikes so every student has their own ride.”

She announced the provision of bus services to 61 schools and efforts to offer free transportation to all schools. Additionally, she highlighted, “Nawaz Sharif is establishing Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence University in IT City, which will provide advanced IT education and skills to the youth.”

The chief minister reassured that acquiring IT skills will help youth secure jobs quickly, expressing, “No force can hinder those who respect and honor their parents.” She urged, “Always appreciate and respect your parents, as regret only follows neglect.”

She advised, “Never argue with your parents; listen to them calmly.” Reflecting on her mother’s lessons, she congratulated the teachers, stating, “You are not just performing a duty; you are shaping the future of this country. Perform your responsibilities with dedication.”

Maryam Nawaz concluded with a call to action: “Love your country, and make decisions with the national interest in mind. We have provided a Rs 45 billion relief package for those struggling with high electricity bills.

This relief, while temporary, is a step toward a larger solar initiative to permanently address high bills.”

She responded to criticism of the relief measures, saying, “Critics may call our efforts foolish, but I believe providing relief to people is a worthwhile endeavor.”

Emphasizing her commitment to understanding the ground realities, she stated, “I visit various places to see the true situation, beyond what reports convey.” She highlighted, “Those who work effectively do not need media recognition; their work speaks for itself.”

She acknowledged the Federal Government’s relief for consumers across Pakistan and clarified, “Relief for Punjab is not a gift but a result of prudent budgeting.” She encouraged all provinces to follow suit, saying, “Instead of criticism, focus on providing relief.”

Finally, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged the top students, “Be examples of civility and respect. Those who engage in violence and attack their own country are not true friends. You are the future of our country, and you must lead with patience, service, and performance.” She concluded with a reminder, “This country is yours; you are responsible for its future. May Allah grant you success in every endeavor.”