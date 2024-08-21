Iran rejects US allegations of election interference as 'unsubstantiated'

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN on Tuesday strongly denied recent allegations made by Washington accusing Tehran of interfering in the upcoming US presidential election.



"Such allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing," said the mission in a statement.

On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in collaboration with other intelligence agencies, claimed that Iran was behind attempts to hack into the former US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential campaigns.

The Iranian mission also challenged the US government to provide evidence to back up its accusations.

"Should the U.S. government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence—if any—to which we will respond accordingly," it said.

Emphasizing that it has no interest in meddling in US elections, Iran said: "As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the U.S. presidential election."