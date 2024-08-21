Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Faiz Hameed maintained contact with Imran Khan via deputy superintendent: sources

Faiz Hameed maintained contact with Imran Khan via deputy superintendent: sources
10:40 PM | August 21, 2024
On Wednesday, new information surfaced revealing that retired General Faiz Hameed maintained contact with former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a deputy superintendent of jail.

Rather than using a modern Android phone, the former spymaster communicated with Khan through an older model phone. This device was confiscated when Faiz Hameed was arrested on August 12. Just two days later, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram was also detained, and a similar phone was recovered from him.

Sources indicate that the detained deputy superintendent may serve as a witness in the court martial proceedings against Faiz Hameed.

