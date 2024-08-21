FBR chairman takes notice of ‘choice postings’ of officers

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman has taken notice of using extraneous influence for ‘choice postings’ by the officers/officials of FBR, particularly those seeking field assignments.

“It has been observed with grave concern that there is a rampant sub-culture of using extraneous influence for ‘choice postings’ by the officers/officials of FBR, particularly those seeking field assignments,” said Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial in a letter. He further said that such sub-culture is eating at the very roots of integrity of the organization. Moreover, mid-level officers seeking choice postings through their influence/network are creating a poor model of career choices for junior officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that use of extraneous influence constitutes “misconduct” under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020. “Misconduct” is a valid ground for “Removal from Service’. Reference is also made to Rule 19 & 29 of Conduct Rules, 1964, instructions at S.No. 14.3, 14.4 & 14.5 of ESTACODE, and Rule 2(1)(k) of E&D Rules, 2020. He said that it may be noted that in future any such act will result in immediate suspension of the concerned officer/official and shall lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the relevant law/rules. However, FBR recognizes genuine needs of the officers/officials for ‘station change requests’ in case of hardships. Such requests along with supporting documentary evidence may be emailed to the FBR.