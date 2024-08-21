Gold rate up by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs260,700 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs260,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs223,508 from Rs222,908 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs204,882 from Rs 204,332, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,512 from $2,502, the Association reported.