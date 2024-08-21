Google announces training program for Pakistani journalists

Google has unveiled 'Digital Sahafat,' a new program aimed at enhancing the digital journalism skills of journalists across Pakistan. Launched in collaboration with local social enterprise Tech Valley, the initiative is set to provide 1,000 journalists with essential tools, training, and resources to help them produce accurate and compelling digital stories.

This program is part of the broader Google News Initiative (GNI), which has been active since 2018, collaborating with thousands of news organizations in over 100 countries. Through 'Digital Sahafat,' Pakistani journalists will gain access to cutting-edge resources designed to elevate the quality of digital news content in the country.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Digital Sahafat, a program by the Google News Initiative, in partnership with Tech Valley, to equip 1,000 journalists in Pakistan with essential tools, training, and resources to produce accurate and engaging digital news stories,” the GNI said in a statement.

The 'Digital Sahafat' program will officially launch in Islamabad on September 4, with Kate Beddoe, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) News Partnerships at Google, and the Tech Valley team addressing the event.

Tech Valley, founded in 2015, focuses on connecting Pakistan’s public and private sectors, particularly at the intersection of academia, industry, and government, promoting technology and innovation. This partnership reflects Google’s continued commitment to supporting journalism on a global scale.