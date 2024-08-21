Government opts to retain ministry of National Health Services, plans right-sizing

The government has decided to retain the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, despite earlier considerations of its abolition. Instead of dismantling the ministry, the government plans to right-size it by merging several departments under its jurisdiction.

Sources indicate that the Ministry will take on a more focused role, coordinating with international organizations and provincial governments to enhance healthcare services across the country. To streamline operations, employees from the merged departments may be transferred to other governmental departments.

In a significant restructuring move, the National Emergency Health Services is set to be merged with the National Health Institute, while Lahore's Sheikh Zayed Hospital will be handed over to the Punjab government. Additionally, the government is considering transferring an under-construction hospital in Rawalpindi to the Punjab government, although a final decision has not yet been made regarding the future of Islamabad's medical centers.

Some services in Islamabad’s hospitals are expected to be outsourced, and the Malaria Directorate will be integrated into the Common Management Unit. The government's right-sizing committee, which is overseeing the restructuring of five federal ministries, including the Ministry of National Health Services, has yet to finalize its report.

This decision comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier announcement to abolish five federal ministries, following recommendations sought from relevant ministries. The move is also seen as aligning with the demands of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been a vocal advocate for reducing the number of federal ministries.

As the government continues its efforts to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, the impact of these changes on the healthcare sector will be closely watched by stakeholders across the country.