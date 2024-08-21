Wednesday, August 21, 2024
ICCI celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold with Rs 5m reward

Our Staff Reporter
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Arshad Nadeem historic achievement of winning gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.  ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari presented Arshad Nadeem with a cheque for Rs 1 million, while ICCI officials collectively announced a total reward of Rs 5 million.During the event, Bakhtawari praised Nadeem for bringing pride to the nation and serving as an inspiration to the youth.  He emphasized the importance of celebrating such victories on a national level and revealed plans to establish the Arshad Nadeem Academy in Islamabad. This academy will be dedicated to training young athletes and nurturing future champions. Expressing optimism for Pakistan’s future in sports, the ICCI President highlighted the potential for the country to secure multiple gold medals in upcoming Olympic games. He assured that the business community would continue to support Nadeem, who has become a role model for young Pakistanis.  Senior Vice President Faad Waheed also underscored the significance of promoting sports among the youth and commended Nadeem’s remarkable accomplishment, achieved despite limited resources.

Our Staff Reporter

