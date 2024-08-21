IHC seeks reply from PTA, govt over firewall installation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought replies from the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition challenging the installation of firewall and internet disruption. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by senior journalist Hamid Mir against the nationwide internet slowdown.

In the petition filed through Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Mir had sought redressal for the violations of citizens’ fundamental rights due to the apparent installation of a firewall, drastically reduced internet speeds, routine network disruptions, and the federal government’s denial of these issues.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked that has the internet slowed down these days? He said that he would seek details on the matter before issuing any orders and asked whether the PTA or the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication should be questioned over slow internet speeds. At this, Mir’s counsel Mazari responded that the PTA has remained silent on the matter so far.

Then the judge asked whether to summon the PTA’s secretary or joint secretary, at which Mazari requested the court to summon senior officials of the ministries concerned. Later, the bench sought responses from the government and the PTA and deferred hearing of the case till August 26 for further proceedings.