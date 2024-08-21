Ishaq Dar calls for rejecting extremism, hatred

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister yesterday called for rejecting extremism and hatred. He said that the nation’s economic growth hinges on collective efforts and the extraordinary educational and innovative capabilities of its youth. “Pakistan was founded in the name of Allah, and I am confident that it cannot fail. It is destined to prosper, to develop, and one day lead the Muslim Ummah. You have the potential... With our combined efforts, we can emerge as an economic power. And once we achieve that status, we will lead the Muslim Ummah,” he said while addressing the Youth Convention here.

Dar urged the youth to seize every opportunity for education, both within the classroom and beyond, to embrace new technologies, and to explore new possibilities. He also cautioned them to be vigilant against internal adversaries who seek to undermine the nation.

“The world recognizes that, as a missile power, Pakistan has the capability to lead the 57-state Muslim world. However, our status as a nuclear power is unacceptable to certain global powers. They cannot defeat us through conventional means, so they resort to supporting their proxies to destabilize Pakistan,” he remarked.

Addressing an audience that included vice-chancellors, students, and educationists, Dar reflected on Pakistan’s economic trajectory during the 2013-2018 PML-N government.

He noted that the country was on the verge of joining the G-20 nations, with a robust economic performance characterized by 2% food inflation, a 3.7% consumer price index, 6% GDP growth, and the most stable currency in South Asia.

He stated that the current PDM government’s primary objective is to safeguard Pakistan, as its enemies wish to see it default.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan’s youth have the potential to become catalysts for change, but this requires unity, continuous learning, and the rejection of hatred, extremism, and personal biases. During a visit to Balochistan on Independence Day, Dar was informed about the involvement of some disillusioned Baloch youth in terrorist activities.

“I firmly believe that no one should be disillusioned with their own motherland. We must resolve these issues peacefully. There is no justification for terrorism under the guise of disgruntlement. This cannot be tolerated,” he asserted.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to support the youth, noting that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is focusing on empowering them, as they represent a significant source of investment in education, skill development, and technology.

Dar pointed out that during his four tenures as finance minister, he consistently prioritized funding for projects aimed at youth empowerment.

Recalling Pakistan’s journey to becoming a nuclear power in 1998, he underscored that the government never compromised on national defence.