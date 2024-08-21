Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI plans countrywide strike from 28th against power tariffs

JI plans countrywide strike from 28th against power tariffs
NEWS WIRE
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National, Top Stories

QUETTA   -   Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced a countrywide strike from August 28 with the support of business community against the rising inflation and heavy electricity tariffs. Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, he underlined the need for democracy within the political parties.

The JI chief said major parties lack democracy and are victims of internal politics. He said for democracy to flourish political parties must reform themselves.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also mentioned various crises of the country including the problems of the Balochistan people, rising inflation, and land grabbing in Balochistan.

He termed the electricity bills as “inhuman” and unpayable for the common man and businessman, adding that even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that these bills can’t be paid.

PM rejects criticism over Punjab’s power bill relief

The JI chief said Jamaat-e-Islami has been representing the people’s interests, especially regarding IPPs (Independent Power Producers) without any corruption.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024