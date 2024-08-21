JI plans countrywide strike from 28th against power tariffs

QUETTA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced a countrywide strike from August 28 with the support of business community against the rising inflation and heavy electricity tariffs. Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, he underlined the need for democracy within the political parties.

The JI chief said major parties lack democracy and are victims of internal politics. He said for democracy to flourish political parties must reform themselves.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also mentioned various crises of the country including the problems of the Balochistan people, rising inflation, and land grabbing in Balochistan.

He termed the electricity bills as “inhuman” and unpayable for the common man and businessman, adding that even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that these bills can’t be paid.

The JI chief said Jamaat-e-Islami has been representing the people’s interests, especially regarding IPPs (Independent Power Producers) without any corruption.