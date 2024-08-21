Journalist whose fake news fuelled anti-immigrant riots in UK arrested from Lahore

LAHORE - A Lahore based journalist whose regarding the identification of the suspect involved in killing three girls in the Southport area of England that fuelled riots in the UK has been arrested, police sources confirmed on Tuesday. Farhan Asif, a journalist from Lahore, who worked for the website known as Channel 3 Now, was arrested by police from his residence in the defence area of Lahore. Initially, police interrogated Farhan for his role in instigating chaos in the UK and recorded his statement. Later, he was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. The FIA will conduct a thorough investigation to unveil more facts related to the case.