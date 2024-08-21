Wednesday, August 21, 2024
JUI-F not to join any political alliance: Fazl

Says he will continue dialogue, cooperation with opposition parties on common issues without forming any political alliance

APP
August 21, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that his party would not join any political alliance in view of harsh experiences in the past. Talking to local intellectuals, writers and journalists at his residence, Maulana Fazl said that he would continue the dialogue and cooperation with the opposition parties on common issues without forming any political alliance. He was of the view that one could have differences with policies of any parties but the politicians should not become personal. He mentioned that his party had deep ideological differences with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the past which still existed. He also mentioned that some forces were opposing the state in the name of rights. Maulana Fazl said the friendships and enmities were not permanent in politics, rather this diversity was a step towards intellectual and political evolution in democratic societies. In democratic societies, he stated, all political parties adopt unified stance over national issues side by side upholding their own principles.

