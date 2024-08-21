Khanewal hosts Jashan Azadi Table Tennis Championship 2024

KHANEWAL - The Jashan Azadi District Table Tennis Championship was held at the Sports Gymnasium in Khanewal, under the directives of the Director General of Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs, to mark the Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. The event was organized by the District Sports and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the District Table Tennis Association Khanewal. The championship featured both boys’ and girls’ categories, with talented players from across the district competing. In addition to the local participants, the Sahiwal division team took part in an exhibition match, defeating the Khanewal team. In the singles competition, Muhammad Amir claimed first place after defeating Muhammad Burhan. In the girls’ category, Saba Niaz secured victory against Sadia. The doubles competition saw Sadia, paired with Ajiya, triumph over the team of Ayman and Kashf to take the top spot. The event was graced by several notable guests, including Shiraz Durrani, News Editor of PTV Multan Center, Farhan Mirza, Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Farid Shah, District Sports Officer Hafeez Khan, Haji Anbar Bashir Ahmed, Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association, and others. The prizes were distributed to the winning players and officials, with special shields awarded to distinguished guests for their contributions.