Khuli Katcheri held for special persons

KHYBER - To address problems of special persons, a Khuli Katcheri was organised in tehsil Bara on Tuesday.

Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner, Bara Shahabuddin Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Bara Circle Swalzeri Khan, Dr Alamgir of Health Department, Education Officer Sher Zaman, representatives of Social Welfare, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, NADRA etc and number of disabled persons attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion Nauman Ali Shah said that the special persons were the significant part of our society and efforts would be made to provide equal opportunities to them so that they could lead productive and dignified lives. The district administration was serious about working for the welfare and betterment of the special persons, and that was the reason that the Khuli Katcheri was initiated to settle their issues, he added. He maintained that the district administration will adopt concrete steps to remove a sense of deprivation among the disabled persons in Khyber.

Earlier, the persons with disabilities expressed their regret and said that the officials of the educational department posted disabled teachers deliberately in remote areas, which was unfair to them.

They complained that instead of facilitating them in NADRA offices, the special persons were intentionally put in waiting for hours standing in lines to get important documents from the offices.

They demanded of the government to include disabled persons in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).