KP producing cheap electricity for country: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing cheap electricity for the country, but the federal government is selling it back to us at high prices.

The province that produces cheap electricity is being denied relief in electricity supply and bills. The federal government should pay the billions of rupees in outstanding electricity dues to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Barrister Saif further said, “The mandate-stealing federal government is sitting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s dues like a snake, while keeping the national treasury open only for Punjab. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the most deserving of electricity relief, but instead of providing relief across the country, the government has only extended it to consumers in Punjab. The decisions will increase the sense of deprivation among smaller provinces.”