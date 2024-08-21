Major Sania becomes first Pakistani UN Peacekeeper in Cyprus

Pakistan Army’s Major Sania Safdar has made history as the first UN peacekeeper in Cyprus to receive the 2023 ‘Certificate of Recognition’ for her efforts in advocating gender equality.

Serving as the Mission’s Force Signal Officer with the United Nations Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Major Safdar was honored by the U.N. Department for Peace Operations, with the award presented by Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus.

Expressing her gratitude, Major Safdar noted the significance of this recognition for both herself and the Pakistan Army Mission in Cyprus. As one of UNFICYP’s military gender focal points, her role involves overseeing communication systems and advancing gender equality within the military component.

Since her deployment last year, Major Safdar has led several initiatives to integrate the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda into the Mission's military efforts, contributing to her receiving this prestigious award.