Mobilink Bank revolutionises financial independence for women with inheritance calculator

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has launched an easy-to-use in-app inheritance calculator made accessible through its Dost app. The cutting-edge financial tool is designed to empower individuals, especially women, by providing clear insights into their inheritance share. The calculator’s launch is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and social justice through this initiative.

The inheritance calculator is integrated into the Bank’s consumer app, Dost App and addresses the longstanding inequity in inheritance distribution. By democratizing access to financial information, the calculator simplifies the complex process of determining potential inheritance shares or amounts. To accurately calculate an individual’s inheritance share, users are required to provide details about the deceased and their heirs. The tool also includes a detailed heir chart (family tree) outlining the relationships between all parties involved. It determines the specific shares allocated to different categories of heirs based on their familial ties to the deceased.

“We believe that every individual has the right to financial independence and security,” emphasized Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO of Mobilink Bank. “Through this inheritance calculator, we are committed to giving a voice to the women who lack the tools and knowledge to understand their inheritance share and are often denied it. Our platform provides clarity and helps individuals, particularly women, to calculate their rightful inheritance share within minutes. By addressing the challenges of cultural variations, data privacy, and informal practices, we want to ensure that our users know their due share and claim it rightfully.” With a steadfast commitment to building an inclusive environment, the Bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base. Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.