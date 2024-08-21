NEOC reports new Polio case

ISLAMABAD - The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) for Polio Eradication has confirmed report of new polio case from Kharan district of Balochistan.

According to NEOC, so far this year, the number of polio cases in Pakistan has reached to 15. The center said that Polio virus was found in a 23-month-old girl in Kharan.

In view of the recent polio cases, a polio campaign is being launched in certain districts across the country from September 9 to 15, NEOC said.

The center appealed parents to cooperate with polio workers and make their children under five years of age vaccinated against polio.