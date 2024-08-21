New airport guidelines issued to combat Monkeypox virus

KARACHI - New preventive measures have been introduced at airports to curb the spread of Monkeypox. The revised guidelines mandate strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by civil aviation authorities, airlines, and ground handling companies. Under the new directives, the Border Health Services Department will enforce passenger screening and isolation protocols at airports. Additionally, all flight crews arriving from abroad will undergo mandatory health screenings. The guidelines stipulate that the Airport Security Force (ASF) will secure isolation areas at airports, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will ensure that foreign nationals do not receive on-arrival visas without health clearance. FIA will also be responsible for providing passenger information to health authorities. Customs officials, in collaboration with border health authorities, will inspect imported goods.