New monsoon system to enter Sindh on August 26

A new monsoon spell is set to enter Sindh on August 26, bringing more rainfall to Karachi and surrounding areas. According to meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum, Karachi is expected to receive moderate rainfall on August 27 and 28, contributing to the ongoing pleasant weather conditions.

Prevailing westerly and southwesterly winds will continue to influence Karachi's weather, keeping the city under a cloud cover with occasional drizzle. While light showers are forecast for Karachi, other districts in Sindh, such as Jacobabad, Dadu, and Jamshoro, could also see thunderstorms and gusty winds later today.

Currently, Karachi's minimum temperature stands at 29°C, with the maximum likely to rise to 33°C. Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour, with humidity levels at 64%. The city has experienced overcast skies throughout Tuesday, with light rain and drizzle reported in various areas. This pattern of cloudy skies, light rain, and drizzle is expected to persist over the next few days, particularly during the evening and night.



