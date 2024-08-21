New sanitation system in Punjab soon: minister

LAHORE - Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a clean environment is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society and a new sanitation system will emerge as a model in Punjab with citizens’ participation. He was presiding over a video conference meeting of CEOs of waste management companies across the province at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated. During the meeting, the progress in outsourcing of sanitation system in Punjab was reviewed in detail.

The provincial minister directed that the biding should be decided soon after reviewing the offers of the contractors and all statutory qualification requirements for outsourcing should be met.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is introducing a standardised sanitation system in the province. He instructed the CEOs to complete the next steps within 10 days after the opening of biding, saying that in the past, the population living in villages was neglected, but now a long-lasting and uniform sanitation system will be implemented in urban and rural areas.

He said that the system of sanitation is being successfully run in the developed countries of the world. The minister said that after outsourcing, a mechanism for effective monitoring of contractors has also been created. “Sites for safe dumping of solid waste will also be created”, he vowed.

He said that in the beginning of the new system, there may be some technical difficulties, but once the system is established, then it will be easy to operate. “After paying a nominal fee, citizens will get the facility of waste collection at their doorstep”, he said.