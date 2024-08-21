Nimra Khan cautions youth: "Don’t trust anyone after betrayal"

, a talented actor in Pakistan's showbiz industry, has offered advice to young people, urging them not to trust others after experiencing betrayal. She shared this insight during her appearance on a show where she discussed both her personal and professional life.

The *Ahram-e-Junoon* star opened up about her own past experiences with heartbreak, revealing that these memories still deeply affect her. Drawing from her personal struggles, she advised viewers, particularly young girls, to be cautious in their relationships.

Addressing the audience, Nimra warned against seeking support from others during difficult times, as they may exploit vulnerability. Her message was clear: "No matter how much hardship you face, do not blindly trust anyone after being deceived."