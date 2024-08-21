Over 95pc vaccination coverage achieved first phase of fIPV/OPV drive

KARACHI - The Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) officials announced on Tuesday that the first phase of the combined fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign in Karachi achieved over 95 percent coverage in 40 high-risk and super high-risk Union Councils (UCs).

“Our teams successfully vaccinated over 95 percent of children in the initial 40 UCs during the first phase of the fIPV campaign, which was launched on August 15, 2024. The second phase of the drive to vaccine remaining half million children in 45 UCs is starting from Wednesday,” said Irshad Ali Sodhar, Provincial Coordinator for the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Sindh.

According to the EOC’s data, by the end of the campaign’s fifth day, 509,869 out of 537,638 eligible children received the fractional dose of the polio vaccine via jet injectors, reaching the 95 percent target. Additionally, 540,093 out of 569,835 children under the age of five were administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops.

“The highest fIPV acceptance rate was recorded in the UCs of Orangi Town, where 105 percent of the target was achieved with the help of jet injectors, and 100 percent of children received OPV drops during the drive. In Karachi West, 100 percent of eligible children received fIPV, while 90 percent received OPV drops,” Sodhar stated.

Despite initial resistance to the fIPV on the first day, the campaign witnessed a steady improvement. Motivated team leaders and volunteers worked diligently to ensure every child in the targeted areas was vaccinated. Sodhar noted that the campaign’s progress was closely monitored by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, and other officials.

“Data indicates that 95 percent of children in the initial 40 Union Councils of Karachi were vaccinated by the end of the first phase,” Sodhar claimed.

In Karachi South’s UCs, 99 percent of children received fIPV, while 113 percent were given OPV. In Karachi Central’s UCs, 96 percent of children were vaccinated with fIPV, while 104 percent received OPV drops. In Malir’s UCs, 96 percent and 97 percent of children were administered fIPV and OPV drops, respectively. In District East’s UCs, 93 percent and 96 percent of children were given IPV and OPV drops, respectively, while in Keamari, 84 percent and 89 percent of children received fIPV and OPV drops.

With the goal of reaching every child in the 85 Union Councils by the campaign’s conclusion, the provincial EOC incharge urged parents to ensure their children receive both the oral and injectable polio vaccines. He emphasised that painless jet injectors are being used to administer the fIPV, which provides lifelong immunity to children.

During this campaign, approximately 1,037,000 children aged four months to five years are receiving fractional inactivated polio vaccine (fIPV) injections alongside OPV drops.

“We have introduced innovative, painless jet injectors to administer the polio vaccine to children in high-risk areas of Karachi, where the polio-virus still circulates,” Irshad Sodhar said, adding, “A single dose of fIPV is highly immunogenic, and two doses provide even higher immunity. When oral polio drops are co-administered with fIPV, they enhance gut immunity and prevent viral transmission within the community.”

Experts noted that this is the first large-scale vaccination campaign using needle-free jet injectors to administer fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (fIPV). This method was previously used on a smaller scale in Karachi in 2019.