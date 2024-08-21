PAC organizes picture exhibition in collaboration with NPT

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Nazariya Pakistan Trust Lahore organized a picture exhibition, book stalls and showed documentary on independence movement at Divisional Public School on Tuesday. The chief guest of the inaugural ceremony was Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rawalpindi Ms. Zonaira Aftab along with Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor. While addressing the participants of the exhibition, Ms. Zonaira Aftab said that, it is extremely important for the younger generation to thoroughly study the history of Pakistan so that they can understand how this country was established and who played a key role in its creation. The exhibition featured rare and unique photographs of the Pakistan Movement. The bookstall displayed rare and informative books related to the Pakistan Movement. Deputy Director of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shakur, stated that the purpose of the exhibition is to remind people that freedom was not handed to us on a silver platter; rather, our ancestors made unparalleled sacrifices of life and wealth for it. In accordance with the vision of the Government of Punjab, besides programs that cater to people of all walks of life, organizing such informative programs for the youth is our priority.

The exhibition was attended by faculty members of Divisional Public School and College Rawalpindi, including Madam Arjumand Asif, Madam Farhat, Madam Aram Ansar, Madam Nazia Parveen, along with Professor Zahid Javed from Nazariya Pakistan Trust, and a large number of female students, who viewed and highly appreciated the exhibition, documentary film, and bookstall.