Pak vs Ban: Rain delays toss in first Test in Rawalpindi

The toss for the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled for Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, has been delayed due to a wet outfield caused by overnight rain.

This match marks the beginning of the two-Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023-2025), featuring nine competing teams. Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, will face off against Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough (England) and Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) are set to re-inspect the ground at 1 pm to determine whether play can begin.

Pakistan, currently ranked sixth, and Bangladesh, sitting in eighth place on the ICC Test rankings, are both eager to secure a win and improve their standing on the WTC points table. Historically, Pakistan has dominated the head-to-head encounters, winning 12 of the 13 matches played between the two sides, with one match ending in a draw.

The second Test will also take place in Rawalpindi from August 30, after being relocated from Karachi due to construction work at the National Stadium.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed (not in first Test), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam (not in first Test), Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.