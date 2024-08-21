Pakistan, Belarus enjoy cordial ties based on shared interests, says NA speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that both Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial ties based upon shared interests. He expressed resolve to further strengthen ties between both nations. The Speaker said, “Pakistan has a vast potential of investment in the energy, trade and agriculture sectors”. He expressed these views during his meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus Mr. Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. The Speaker said that Pakistan-Belarus bilateral relations are characterized by mutual respect and trust.

He underscored that Pakistan-Belarus ties would further expand by collaboration in economic, industrial, and agriculture sectors. Furthermore, he emphasized to deepen parliamentary contacts between both nations.

The President of Belarus Mr. Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus attaches great importance to its close ties with Pakistan. He also expressed the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

It is to mention that parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is on an official visit to Belarus on the special invitation of his Belarusian counterpart.