Pakistan conducts successful launch of missile Shaheen-II

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday conducted successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, according to the ISPR.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability. “Today’s training launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations,” the ISPR said. The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this land mark achievement. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement, the ISPR concluded.