Pakistan Football Federation announces schedule for provincial elections

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), under the leadership of , Chairman of the PFF Normalization Committee, has officially unveiled the schedule for the upcoming provincial elections, which are set to take place from September 16 to 18, 2024.

Chairman emphasized the federation's dedication to integrity and transparency throughout the election process. "Our priority is to ensure that the election process is not only fair but also seen as fair by all stakeholders involved. The PFF remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the principles of good governance, and this election is a crucial step in that direction," he stated.

Election Process Timeline:

August 27, 2024: The process will formally commence with the publication of the preliminary voting list.

August 30, 2024: Candidates aspiring to participate in the elections must submit their nomination papers by this date.

September 3, 2024: The preliminary list of candidates will be released.

September 4 to 8, 2024: An appeal window will be open, allowing candidates to raise any concerns or challenges regarding the process.

September 11, 2024: After thoroughly considering any appeals, the PFF will publish the final list of candidates.

September 16 to 18, 2024: Provincial elections will take place.