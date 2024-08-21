Pakistan, Netherlands agree to combat human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met with Ambassador of Netherlands Henny de Vries at the Ministry of Interior. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest including enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed. Both the countries emphasized the need to enhance mutual cooperation to prevent human smuggling. “Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Netherlands and is keen to expand ties in various sectors,” said the minister. He congratulated the new government and his counterpart in the Netherlands on assuming the office. Naqvi said that human smuggling was a mafia and no country could deal with it single handedly. He stressed that joint efforts were essential to combat human smuggling effectively. He highlighted that in this regard, an Italian team would soon visit Pakistan. Both the sides also agreed to increase cooperation for the welfare of Afghan refugees. The interior minister stated that Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for several decades. The meeting also agreed to enhance cricket ties between the two countries. Naqvi said a plan to promote cricket relations with Netherlands was being prepared. Ambassador Henny de Vries congratulated Naqvi on his nomination as President of the Asian Cricket Council. She said promoting cooperation in various sectors including sports was of great importance. She added that enhancing cooperation in the field of cricket would provide the Netherlands’ team with an opportunity to learn from Pakistan’s experience.