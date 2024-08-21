Pakistan secures major success at FoodAg 2024 with USD 4.3 million rice export to Kenya

The 2nd International , FoodAg 2024, held from August 9th to 11th, has concluded with remarkable achievements, underscoring its significance in the global food and agriculture sector.

The three-day event, hosted to foster international trade and collaboration, generated an impressive USD 1.2 billion in deals, highlighting its impact on the industry. FoodAg 2024 attracted over 800 buyers from 75 countries, making it a truly global event. With 330 exporters showcasing more than 500 high-quality products, the exhibition served as a vibrant marketplace for food and agricultural goods. Notably, China emerged as the largest participating country, with over 150 buyers, reflecting the strong interest and engagement from major international markets.

One of the standout features of FoodAg 2024 was its dedicated B2B networking opportunities. The event facilitated 7,000 B2B meetings, leading to the signing of 36 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors, including rice, seafood, processed food, and spices. A significant highlight was the agreement between Pakistani and Chinese companies in the seafood sector, valued at USD 35 million. Additionally, delegations from Malaysia, Egypt, and Japan conducted factory visits, aiming to promote high-quality exports from Pakistan.

The exhibition's sidelines featured several key conferences, including the Pak-China Agri Investment Conference and the Pak-Africa Investment Conference. These conferences provided a platform for in-depth discussions between the Federal Minister of Commerce and delegations from countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Belgium. Topics covered included expanding bilateral trade, enhancing agricultural exports, and improving trade infrastructure. In a bid to elevate safety standards and address sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and quarantine issues, representatives from 13 regulatory authorities engaged in detailed discussions with their Pakistani counterparts.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, the Global Cuisine show, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), featured culinary artists from around the world who showcased exceptional cuisines using Pakistani ingredients. The show, which attracted notable media personalities and international delegates, further enriched the event's significance and appeal.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori's presence at the exhibition underscored the national importance of FoodAg 2024. Chief Executive of TDAP, Mr. Zubair Motiwalla, expressed his enthusiasm about the event’s success, highlighting that the estimated export orders of USD 1.2 billion would help meet the targets set by the Prime Minister in his inauguration speech. Mr. Motiwalla also announced plans for FoodAg Manufacturing, scheduled for December in Lahore, which aims to support value addition and mechanized farming, contributing to a new green revolution in Pakistan's agricultural sector.

FoodAg 2024 concluded on a high note, securing over USD 1.2 billion in deals and demonstrating the event's significant impact on international trade and collaboration. The successful gathering of global buyers, exporters, and industry leaders not only fostered valuable connections but also showcased innovative products that will drive the future of food and agriculture.

In a recent development, TDAP proudly announced a major success at FoodAg 2024—a $4.3 million USD contract to export premium rice to Kenya. This milestone is a testament to Pakistan's dedication to delivering top-quality products and reinforcing its position as a trusted global partner. As FoodAg 2024 wraps up, the focus remains on continuing to break new ground and achieve even greater success in the future.