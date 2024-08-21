PCB announces ticket prices for second Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the ticket prices for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30 August to 3 September. Continuing with the pricing structure from the first Test, tickets for the premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat – will be available for PKR 200. VIP enclosures, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, will be priced at PKR 500 on weekdays and PKR 600 on weekends. For an enhanced match experience, fans can opt for the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, priced at PKR 2,800. The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for PKR 12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for PKR 200,000. In line the PCB’s commitment to making cricket accessible, ticket prices have been kept nominal. Tickets can be purchased online at PCB.tcs.com.pk or from the physical ticket booth located at Aviation Ground, opposite Rescue 1122, Rawal Road and also at the designated TCS express centres. A free shuttle bus service will also be running on two routes on matchdays for ease of access into the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium by spectators. Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while the Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.