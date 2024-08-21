PCG disposes of seized contraband

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) held a burning ceremony to destroy a significant quantity of seized contraband at Hassan Shah Mazar in Karachi and Uthal, Balochistan. According to a PCG spokesperson on Tuesday, the ceremony was attended by the Deputy Director General of the PCG as the chief guest. Among the items destroyed were 65,542-kg of betel nuts, 88,643 cartons of cigarettes, 343 bags of China salt, 945 packets of snuff, 138-kg of sweet betel nuts, 538-kg of milk powder, and 46,019-kg of gutka. The action was part of the PCG’s ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and illegal trade in the region.