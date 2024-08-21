PDMA warns more rains in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that South Punjab including Bahawalpur division might receive more rains during prevailing month. PDMA urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to carryout rescue and relief operation to tackle with the emergency like situation if it emerged due to heavy rains.

Director General, PDMA, Irfan Ali said that “Upcoming days are very important as due to hydro-meteorological conditions, South Punjab may receive more rains which can affect downtown areas,”.He,however,refuted the possible danger of flash flood as presently, rivers were not in high flash flood. He advised deputy commissioners and education department to pay special attention towards buildings of educational institutions and other departments keeping in view expected rains. “Immediate action shall be taken if building of any school is in very dilapidated condition,” he emphasized the need. It was recalled here that PDMA, Board of Revenue, Government of Punjab had issued significant alert, urging the management of all districts of Punjab province to remain alert to tackle with flood like situation as the region might receive more heavy rains during prevailing month.

Commissioner for beautification of the city

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has directed relevant departments to adopt a coordinated strategy for enhancing the beauty of Bahawalpur city. He stated that Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should be assigned to different zones to oversee cleanliness, installation of street lights, and improvement of municipal services. These directives were issued during a meeting he chaired at his office. Additional Commissioner Revenue Aamir Nazir Khichi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, DG PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha emphasized that the Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, PHA, and other departments should ensure service improvements.

He announced that a campaign would be launched for the repair of the city’s roads, widening of intersections, and enhancement of green belts, with the prioritization of the installation of covers on open manholes as well as the drainage system.