PFF conducts FIFA MA refereeing course in Lahore

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in collaboration with FIFA, is conducting a five-day Member Associations (MA) in Lahore. The course, which commenced on August 19, 2024, will run till August 23, 2024.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, the course is being led by distinguished FIFA experts, including Mohammad Rodzali, a FIFA Referee Development Officer and Khalidi Bin Supian, a Physical Fitness Instructor from Malaysia. These seasoned professionals are sharing their extensive experience with a group of 30 participants including four females across Pakistan.

Participants engage in both theoretical and practical discussions, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

"The PFF is committed to raising the standard of refereeing in Pakistan, and this course is a significant step in that direction," said a PFF spokesperson. "With the expertise provided by FIFA and our esteemed instructors, we aim to empower our referees with the knowledge and skills required to officiate at the highest levels of the game."