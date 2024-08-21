PIA slashes fares by 30pc

KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a 30 percent fare reduction for flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah. The new one-way fare has been set at Rs56,000, inclusive of taxes, and the decision takes effect immediately. The revised two-way fare for these routes is now Rs88,000, also including taxes. This promotional fare offer allows ticket purchases at discounted rates until August 31, 2024, with travel permitted until September 30, 2024. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the new pricing is part of the airline’s efforts to make air travel more accessible and affordable for passengers.