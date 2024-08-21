Wednesday, August 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIA slashes fares by 30pc

INP
August 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a 30 percent fare reduction for flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah. The new one-way fare has been set at Rs56,000, inclusive of taxes, and the decision takes effect immediately. The revised two-way fare for these routes is now Rs88,000, also including taxes. This promotional fare offer allows ticket purchases at discounted rates  until August 31, 2024, with travel permitted until September 30, 2024. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the new pricing is part of the airline’s efforts to make air travel more accessible and affordable for passengers.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024