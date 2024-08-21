PM directs to accelerate efforts against smuggling

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing satisfaction over the reduction in the smuggling, has expressed the resolve not to allow the people, involved in smuggling, to dent the national economy.

Chairing a high-level review meeting for prevention of smuggling in Islamabad today, he directed the authorities concerned to accelerate efforts to prevent scourge of smuggling across the country.

The Prime Minister said the government ensured use of modern technology to check smuggling. He said it is a good omen that smuggling has declined due to effective operations of the authorities concerned.

Shehbaz Sharif said legal action should be taken against people and their facilitators, involved in smuggling besides transporters, after confiscating their vehicles used for smuggling. He directed Federal Board of Revenue, Ministry of Interior and other relevant agencies to further strengthen their coordination in this regard.

He instructed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan for provision of better employment opportunities in the border areas.

The meeting was briefed that a comprehensive campaign is underway under the Ministry of Interior to check smuggling of smuggling of petroleum products, cigarettes, mobile phones, gold, tea, clothes, commodities, vehicle tires and spare parts.

It was informed that a web portal has been launched for prevention of Sugar and Urea, while preparation of a mechanism for identification of non-custom paid vehicles and their mapping is also in final stages.

The meeting was apprised that fifty-four joint check posts have been established under the directives of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling.

Similarly, 212 vehicles of Afghan Transit Trade fleet, which were feared to be used in smuggling, have been identified and banned. Bank guarantee has been made compulsory instead of only insurance guarantee for the Afghan Transit Trade.

The meeting was apprised that besides an overall significant decline in the smuggling of essential goods, smuggling of petroleum products has been curtailed to fifty percent while Sugar 80 percent.

During the year 2023-24, the smuggling goods Rs106 billion worth were confiscated and the anti-smuggling drive also led to the reduction in hoarding practices.

The participants were also apprised of the action taken against the officers involved in smuggling.

It was informed in the meeting that process to identify the smugglers, their facilitators and transporters is underway on a fast pace, in collaboration with NADRA, Excise and other departments concerned.