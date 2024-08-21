Police book man in Rs513.20m fraud case on IHC orders

Islamabad - Koral police have booked a businessman for offence under section 489F of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and began investigation, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman against whom FIR was registered with Police Station (PS) Koral on complaint of Sajid Mehmood Chishti, they said. Police registered case against the accused on orders of Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court, sources said.

However, the police are reluctant to launch a manhunt for arrest of the accused involved in monetary fraud with an investor, they said. According to sources, complainant Sajid Mehmood Chishti a resident of New Shakrial, told officials of PS Koral on 10/10/2023 that he is doing real estate business with Abdul Rehman for last three years and his business partner had to pay him Rs 843.20 million.

However, he told police, his business partner had paid him Rs 330 million in different installments and had issued a bank cheque worth Rs 513.20m under number CA0000000188 dated 27/9/2023 signed by him (Abdul Rehman). However, the bank cheque was subsequently dishonoured.

Later, the complainant told police that he contacted Abdul Rehman who refused to pay his amount. He said that the cheque issued by his business partner in his favour was dishonoured by the bank.

Sources disclosed that the police had refused to register a case against the accused on which the complainant approached a lower court for lodging case against his business partner. The lower court rejected his plea on which he (Sajid Mehmood Chishti) field a petition with IHC.

The CJ IHC heard the petitioner and ordered IG Islamabad for registration of case against accused. Following orders of IHC CJ, IG Islamabad directed SHO PS Koral to book accused. SHO PS Koral lodged FIR number 704/24 under section 489F of PPC against Abdul Rehman and Behna investigation, they said. Sources said the police are reluctant to arrest the accused involved in monetary fraud case.

The applicant had appealed CJ IHC and IG Islamabad to provide him with justice.

SHO PS Koral SI Mian Imran, when contacted by The Nation, said that police are trying to arrest the accused who went underground after registeration of case against him.