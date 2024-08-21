Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Police seize 100 bottles of liquor from illegal seller

APP
August 21, 2024
KASUR   -   Police arrested a liquor vendor in Kot Radha Kishan area of Kasur on Tuesday and recovered 100 bottles of different brands of liquor from his possession. According to police sources, the Kot Radha Kishan police station apprehended the accused who had been illegally selling alcohol in the nearby village of Ghaneke for some time.  The police have registered a case against the suspect under the relevant provisions of the prohibition laws.  Under the direction of the DSP of the Sadar Circle, the police is conducting an intensive operation to crack down on criminal elements in the area.

APP

