Privatisation of Discos being processed

ISLAMABAD - Privatisation of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) is being processed and initial work in this regard has been geared up. Moreover, advertisements have also been launched in international media on August 17. This was disclosed in a high-level meeting co-chaired by Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan observed that the privatization of DISCOs will be completed in different phases in which transparency and technical aspects must be kept into consideration. Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Laghari directed that the issues necessary for the privatization of DISCOs should be dealt with as soon as possible and access to the details and data of these institutions should be handed over to the interested parties. Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said that wherever possible, the process of privatization should be completed in the shortest possible time.

Briefing the meeting, secretary Privatization and senior officials told that the complete schedule for the privatization of “DISCOs” has been prepared and its final approval will be taken from the Cabinet Committee and the federal government. Appointment of financial advisor, market sounding, restructuring level and other important issues of privatization of DISCOs also came under discussion in this meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, while speaking at the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications, said that without a doubt the pressure of vehicles and traffic on our roads is a big problem which is being worked on coordinated basis. Federal minister said that with a little effort and attention on the National Highway and Communication Departments we can make it profitable. He said that there is immense potential in the Department of Communication which by utilizing it can generate revenue for the Government treasury. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the Communication Department will have to adopt the Axle Load Control System by developing it on modern lines. The toll tax system is in use all over the world which is a major source of revenue through road infrastructure but we are not using this system and are still far behind in achieving substantial results, Abdul Aleem Khan concluded.