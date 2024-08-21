Protecting Greenbelts

The Islamabad High Court’s decision to nullify the regulations that allowed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to create plots at will on land designated for green belts and other greenery is long overdue and a welcome step. This ruling is particularly crucial for Islamabad, Pakistan’s only planned city, nestled in the lush foothills of the Margalla Hills. The city’s design, which highlights its surrounding greenery, is unique and has resulted in the creation of small creeks, wooded areas, and expansive open spaces that are not found in any other city in Pakistan.

However, while this layout contributes to Islamabad’s beauty, it also makes the city vulnerable to illegal or opportunistic development. Pakistan faces the challenge of a large population and limited land resources. Cities with massive populations, such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, are experiencing skyrocketing property prices in their centres, making real estate the most attractive and perhaps the only viable investment opportunity in the country. This situation leads to issues like land grabbing, illegal construction, fraudulent property schemes, and other forms of land misuse for financial gain.

Unfortunately, parks, green belts, and other green spaces are often the first to be sacrificed in this pursuit of profit. The Islamabad High Court’s intervention is therefore essential to preserve the city’s master plan and protect its overall appearance. The judgment’s emphasis on citizens’ rights, highlighting how illegal developments infringe upon their right to a livable environment, is vital. The court’s recognition that the master plan is not just a document to be altered at will, but a safeguard for the rights of those who have invested in properties under the assumption that the plan would remain intact, is crucial.

This is a comprehensive ruling addressing a widespread issue in Islamabad, and it should serve as a model for policy-making at the national level.