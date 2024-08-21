PTA attributes internet disruption in Pakistan to submarine cable fault

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has identified a fault in a submarine cable as the cause behind the recent internet disruption across the country.

PTA Chairman Hafiz Rahman briefed the Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Syed Aminul Haque, on the technical issues affecting Pakistan’s internet services. During the session, Syed Aminul Haque urged the PTA chairman to inform the public about the disruption's cause and to clarify if a firewall system was contributing to the issue.

The PTA chairman explained that Pakistan receives 7.5 terabits of data through one of its seven fiber optic cables, and a fault in this submarine cable led to the recent connectivity problems. He assured the committee that repair efforts are underway, with the damaged cable expected to be restored by August 27.

Committee members also inquired about the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and their impact on internet services. The PTA chairman reiterated that the submarine cable fault was the sole cause of the disruption, dismissing the notion that it was a global issue and clarifying that it was specific to Pakistan’s infrastructure.

In related discussions, Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, had previously suggested that the widespread use of VPNs contributed to internet disruptions. Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, she explained that the increased use of VPNs by users, in response to restrictions on certain services, had placed additional strain on the network, leading to slower internet speeds.

Pakistan has been grappling with internet service disruptions recently, with some issues being linked to the implementation of internet firewalls. These firewalls, installed at the country’s main internet gateways, are designed to monitor and filter online traffic. While they can control or block content on websites and social media platforms, authorities claim they also have the capability to trace the origin of objectionable material.

The ongoing issues have sparked concern among users, particularly freelancers, who rely heavily on uninterrupted internet access for their work. The repair of the submarine cable is expected to alleviate some of these concerns, but the broader impact of network management practices, including the use of firewalls and VPNs, remains a topic of debate.